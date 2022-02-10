Hansen Motorsport Reveal Multi-Year Programme and 2022 World RX Car

Hansen Motorsport have presented their 2022 plans, and as one of the most successful teams in the history of rallycross, confirms a commitment to enter the new era of rallycross with a multi-year programme in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The defending teams’ champion will be returning with the same driver line-up for this season consisting of the Hansen’s brothers Timmy Hansen and Kevin Hansen, with the team led by the founder, 14-time European champion Kenneth Hansen.

“This a huge investment that we are making to the World Rallycross Championship, with a plan for multiple years – it’s the biggest thing we have ever done. It’s very new and very exciting for all of us.” Kenneth said.

Credit: Hansen Motorsport

“It feels a little like when we entered four-wheel-drive rallycross for the first time in 1993. We didn’t know many things then, and with the switch to electric technology there are many things we are learning about from scratch as well. I

“t’s very refreshing to be focusing on something so new, with some people we have worked with for many years and some new faces around inspiring us as well. There really is a lot of fresh energy here to push forwards.

“The group of drivers at the top in World Rallycross are among the best in the world, and that mine and Susann’s sons, Timmy and Kevin, are part of that group and choose to drive with our team is very special.”

Hansen Motorsport will still be using the older generation Peugeot 208 WRX cars as the chassis – which is a proven platform for the team as the car have got multiple of wins, a drivers title and three teams titles.

Credit: Hansen Motorsport

As the World RX is switching to fully electric for this season, the 208 will be fitted with the all-electric Kreisel Electric powertrain and the cars have been re-engineered to adopt to the new homologated powertrain.

“So much of my passion is about trying to become World Rallycross Champion – I love the sport and I wish the best for it. World RX is where I’ve built my career and it’s given me some amazing opportunities. The level of competition in World RX is the very best, but that’s what drives us to push ourselves further. I believe we will have a very strong package going into a new season that I’m very excited about.” Timmy said.

“It’s second nature to our family to look for solutions to be as competitive as possible, especially in rallycross, it’s just what we do and I know we are all extremely motivated for 2022.“

“This is a big step in a new direction that I’m super-happy to be part of, racing extremely fast cars on great circuits against the best drivers and teams in the world, there really isn’t anything better.”

Credit: Hansen Motorsport

“It’s a super-exciting time for our company and team to embrace this new electric era. It’s the biggest commitment that we have made to the sport since the company began over 30 years ago, so it’s an incredible moment to have this big project in-house and really committing to the future.” Kevin said.

“Since 2018 we have spoken about electric rallycross in the World Championship and finally it’s going to happen. The electric powertrain kits will be arriving at Hansen Motorsport soon and for me to be part of this World Championship winning team, with a great philosophy for what the car and everything around us should be, I couldn’t be prouder.“

“It’s an amazing package for rallycross on the technical side from the FIA and the World RX Promoter – I think it’s going to be even greater than people can imagine.”

The 2022 World RX season will be kicking-off on Hansen’s home turf with the first round to take place at the world-famous Höljes in Sweden on 2/3 July.