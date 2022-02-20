Hard Rock Become First Founding Partner of Miami Grand Prix

Last Wednesday it was announced that Hard Rock, one of the most globally recognised companies, is the first founding partner of the new for 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, in a multi-year partnership.

Hard Rock is the existing naming rights partner of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, University of Miami football team and the Miami Open, whose home campus will host F1 for the first time on May 6-8, 2022.

As a founding partner, Hard Rock will have the opportunity to interact and engage with fans, with the Hard Rock Beach Club, which spans the area by turns 11, 12 and 13. The Beach Club will give customers a uniquely South Florida environment to enjoy all of the racing action, including a nearly 24,000 square-foot beach, resort-style pools and two levels of luxury cabanas plus special musical performances.

Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Grand Prix, is absolutely thrilled that the company is a founding partner of the event.

“We are excited to have Hard Rock’s global iconic brand as a founding partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Hard Rock Beach Club will be a unique experience on the MIA campus, featuring international musical artists, and a high-energy Miami vibe with beach cabanas and resort-style pools.”

Hard Rock is of course famously known around the world for it’s entertainment, keeping with this trend the company will bring some of the biggest stars to help fans celebrate the inaugural race in Miami. A complete entertainment schedule across all Hard Rock venues will be announced at a later date.



Being a founding partner, Hard Rock will also receive enhanced brand awareness across the Miami Grand Prix digital network as well as TV-visible trackside signage. It looks set to be an incredible occasion for both Miami and Hard Rock.



Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International, is extremely proud that the brand will be partnering the pinnacle of four-wheel racing.

“Hard Rock is proud to partner with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on this international event. With venues in 70 countries around the world, we welcome the spotlight right here in South Florida where our flagship Guitar Hotel is located.”