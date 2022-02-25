Harry Foster returns to Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for full season entry

Following on from his final round appearance in the 2021 Porsche Sprint Challenge GB, Harry Foster will be back on the grid for a full programme in 2022 with Team Parker Racing.

The son of BTCC racing driver Nick Foster scored a third-place finish on his series debut last season at Donington Park in challenging conditions. He followed up the impressive performance with a fifth-place finish in the second race, despite having limited experience in the car.

Foster followed the traditional route in to sports cars, starting in karting when he was six and continuing until the age of 13. After turning 14, Foster was set to make his mark in the Ginetta Junior championship before stepping away to focus on his education.

2021 saw him return to the sport and get his first taste of Porsche one-make action. The season ahead will see Foster join Matt Armstrong, who returns for his second season, and newcomer Will Newnham.

“I’m happy to be racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB this season as doing the races last year gave me a confidence boost,” said Foster. “I feel like there’s still a bit to improve on, so I’m looking forward to progressing throughout the season and seeing what kind of results I can get.

“I really loved being with the team; I get on with all the mechanics and Stuart, so it is a nice place to work together and a really good environment to be in.

“I hope to get up to speed and be at the front runners’ pace by the time we’ve tested at different tracks over the coming months, as that should give me that extra confidence in the car and a bit more pace.

“The Cayman is a lovely race car and I really love the Porsche brand – they produce nice cars to drive and to look at, so I thought it was a really good championship to enter as it is competitive. The whole series is well put together and the chance to win a trip to the Cayman Islands is a good incentive!”

