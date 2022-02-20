Instant Delivery Platform Gopuff become an Official Partner of McLaren Racing

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season, McLaren Racing have announced a multi-year partnership with instant delivery platform Gopuff, who are now an official partner of the racing team.

Gopuff are an American based instant grocery and household essentials delivery service, who are hoping their partnership with McLaren will further enhance their rapid European expansion.

The relationship will give fans the opportunity to win experiences and rewards via the Gopuff App throughout the year, with a key focus on races in the UK, US and France. The Gopuff logo will also feature on McLaren’s 2022 challenger, the MCL36.

CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, is incredibly pleased with the new partnership.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Gopuff ahead of the 2022 season. Gopuff is the pioneer of the instant delivery category in the US, which has seen rapid global expansion over the past year along with remarkable growth in Europe. We look forward to collaborating on campaigns and going racing together”.

Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business, Gopuff believes the new partnership between the two will offer fans new and exciting opportunities.

“Being the exclusive instant needs partner of McLaren Racing is a validation of just how quick, seamless and reliable the Gopuff experience is. Working with this prestigious race team creates a new opportunity to connect with our respective fans and customers and have some fun along the way.”