Formula 1

“I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” – Lewis Hamilton Makes His Social Media Return

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Twitter @LewisHamilton

Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media for the first time since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where what would’ve been an Eighth Driver’s Title was taken from him in dramatic fashion.

There had been a growing fear that the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver would not be returning for 2022, however this rumour appears to be completely false. Mercedes still haven’t officially announced if Hamilton will be returning, it’s safe to say though that the Seven-Time World Champion will be on the grid for the upcoming season based on his post.

The rumour of Hamilton not returning for 2022 was caused by the highly-debated season finale, with an F1 Commission meeting set to take place on the 14th February to discuss the events that took place at the Yas Marina Circuit, and more specifically the decisions made by Race Director Michael Masi.

Hamilton’s return to social media, featuring a photo of himself at the Grand Canyon, comes fifty-six days after his last post which was posted after Qualifying in Abu Dhabi. His social media return has already sent shockwaves across the globe, with all eyes now set on what will be an unmissable season-opener at Bahrain.

Credit: Twitter @LewisHamilton
Share
392 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Aston Martin Announce Huge Strategic Aramco Partnership

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin have announced a new long-term strategic partnership with Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco, with the team now being known officially as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team.
Formula 1

McLaren to release new fanwear and replica teamwear range in partnership with Castore

By
1 Mins read
McLaren teams up with Castore to launch all-new apparel for 2022 season.
Formula 1Formula 3GB3

Williams Sign GB3 Champion Zak O'Sullivan to Their Driver Academy

By
2 Mins read
Williams Racing have signed the incredibly talented 2021 GB3 Champion Zak O’Sullivan to their Driver Academy, as O’Sullivan prepares for his move up to F3.