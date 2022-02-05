“I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” – Lewis Hamilton Makes His Social Media Return

Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media for the first time since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where what would’ve been an Eighth Driver’s Title was taken from him in dramatic fashion.

There had been a growing fear that the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver would not be returning for 2022, however this rumour appears to be completely false. Mercedes still haven’t officially announced if Hamilton will be returning, it’s safe to say though that the Seven-Time World Champion will be on the grid for the upcoming season based on his post.

The rumour of Hamilton not returning for 2022 was caused by the highly-debated season finale, with an F1 Commission meeting set to take place on the 14th February to discuss the events that took place at the Yas Marina Circuit, and more specifically the decisions made by Race Director Michael Masi.

Hamilton’s return to social media, featuring a photo of himself at the Grand Canyon, comes fifty-six days after his last post which was posted after Qualifying in Abu Dhabi. His social media return has already sent shockwaves across the globe, with all eyes now set on what will be an unmissable season-opener at Bahrain.