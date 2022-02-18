Jaxon Evans confirmed as Porsche Driver for 2022

Former Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans will be returning to the Porsche stable as a ‘Porsche Driver’ that will see him race internationally for the brand in 2022 and beyond.

The New Zealand-born driver has worked his way up the Porsche Pyramid, starting in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia (now the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge), taking second place in the championship in 2016. From there he moved up in to the Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia, taking the title in 2018.

Credit: Porsche

“I worked my way up from the bottom in Australia, starting out in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge (formerly GT3 Cup Challenge) before going on to win the Carrera Cup Australia Championship in 2018. From there, I had the opportunity to access a motorsport career in Europe by winning the Porsche Motorsport Junior Shootout and being selected as one of two Porsche Juniors,” said Evans

The end of the 2018 saw Evans win the Porsche Motorsport Junior Shoot-out, leading to his debut in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2019 and a move to Germany to take part in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series, claiming the Rookie title in the national series.

“That led me to the Porsche Junior Program, where I had the opportunity to work with some of the best GT drivers in the world, attend physical training camps, and receive media training and onsite driver coaching.

Credit: Porsche

2020 brought more championship glory, taking the title in the Porsche Carrera Cup France series, also securing his first Supercup victory on the way to fourth place in the series. This would also be the year that would see him make his FIA WEC debut in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

“Now I am a professional driver with them, racing in Europe. It’s been a great journey so far, and I’m excited to see what the future brings working with Porsche,” added Evans.

2021 saw a close fought battle in Supercup once again, taking a win and 3 podium finishes on his way to the runner-up spot. There would also be podiums in FIA WEC, along with a third place finish in the LMGTE AM class championship.

“I’m really proud to re-join the Porsche family for 2022 and beyond. I feel like I have developed further as a person and driver – both on and off the track – since my time with them as a Porsche Junior,” said Evans.

Credit: Porsche

“I’m super pumped to see what we can achieve together moving forward. Porsche does a great job of aligning all the right components to provide their customer teams and drivers with the best chance of winning. I hope together we can continue this winning way.

“I’m feeling confident about the season ahead as we have some great programs lined up, and I’ll compete alongside some very talented teammates, so good results shouldn’t be too far away.”

2022 will see Evans will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship, driving the Porsche 911 RSR. He’ll also contest selected races of the NLS Nürburgring Endurance Series racing in the Porsche GT3R.

