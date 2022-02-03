Jos Verstappen to Make Rally Debut at Rally van Haspengouw

Former Formula 1 racer Jos Verstappen will be making a comeback in motorsport as he makes his rally debut on 26 February.

Verstappen, who last raced in Formula 1 in 2003 before going on to take part in A1GP and competing in prototype racing, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will try rallying for the first time as he enters Rally van Haspengouw in the national Belgian rally series in a Citroën C3 Rally2.

Sitting right beside Verstappen will be the experienced co-driver Kris Botson and the pair will be entered for DG Sport Competition

“I look forward to the competition, because I have found that I really enjoy this sport and its unpredictability. I have a great team in the background, but at the same time I have to understand my own limits.” Verstappen commented about his rally debut.

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen – Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“In the rally, experience is very important, getting it is my biggest challenge. The rally is completely new to me and there has been nothing like it in my career. Everything in the car is new, as is the notation. I don’t have time to get acquainted with things, so I have to drive full speed right away, but at the same time we need to avoid unnecessary risks.”

The 49-year-old Dutchman is looking to do more starts later this year, the second round of the Belgian series which will be taking place at South Belgian Rally in March is in his mind as well as some FIA World Rally Championship outtings if it will be possible.