Lance Stroll optimistic as Aston Martin launch 2022 Car

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Lance Stroll is heading into his sixth season in Formula 1, and feels hopeful that his team can make progress after a difficult 2021 season for the Aston Martin team. The Canadian driver spoke today at the launch of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team‘s 2022 Car and seemed more hopeful that the team have done a better job and praised the work ethic of the team members

Stroll said “This is not only a big opportunity for Aston Martin, but also for all the teams. We just have to believe that we have done a better job and i know that everyone involved is working unbelievably hard to give Seb and me the best chance. At the same time we have to be realistic heading into the new season”

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Speaking of the team’s aims for the season, Stroll stated how he wanted the team to take a step forward. However the new technical regulations mean it is almost impossible to predict any sort of pecking order until the first race weekend in Bahrain in March. He was full of praise as he complimented the intelligence of his team members and stated his optimism for the season ahead and the progress he hopes to make.

Addressing his targets, Stroll said “Our main aim is to move nearer the front than we were last year. That would be progress. As Seb [Vettel] said, it is impossible to know where every team will be until we all get on track, and even then you might not know who has really got it right until qualifying in Bahrain. Aston Martin has some really clever people so I am optimistic we can make good progress this year.” 

Stroll will race alongside four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel for the second consecutive year, as Aston Martin will look to improve on their seventh place finish in the Constructors’ Championship in 2021. Vettel claimed an impressive podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while Stroll’s best result was an impressive sixth place in Qatar. What will their 2022 season hold? We may have to wait until that first qualifying session in Bahrain.

