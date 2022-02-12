Lando Norris Is Looking To Build On 2021 Success As McLaren Launch Their 2022 Challenger

Lando Norris is feeling positive as he prepares for the 2022 Formula 1 season, he spoke at the launch of the McLaren MCL36, held at the McLaren Technology Centre.

The Mclaren Racing driver is excited to get back into the car after the off-season break and believes his best is yet to come, despite a highly successful 2021 campaign. Last season saw Norris achieve four podiums as well as a pole position at the Russian Grand Prix, among the highlights.

“It feels like a long time since we were last on – track in Abu Dhabi, and I can’t wait to get back in a car and put the MCL36 through its paces. Last year was my best in Formula 1 so far, and I’m really proud of what I achieved as a driver, and what we achieved as a team. But I know that the best is yet to come, and my aim is to carry the positive momentum we built up over the last year and take that with me into this exciting new era of Formula 1″

Norris’s other big news this week was that the British driver has signed a new long-term deal with the team, taking him up to the end of 2025. Norris assured fans that he wants to work hard and achieve the best possible results over the next year.

Talking about the contract and hopes for the future Norris added; “I’m in a good position heading into this year to build on the successes of 2021. I’ve grown up alongside McLaren and I’m really delighted to have recently confirmed my long – term future with the team. Together, I’m looking forward to finding out what we can achieve, and I’ll be working hard to maximise any opportunities that come our way.”

After an impressive sixth place finish for Norris in the Driver’s Championship last year, he will be aiming to continue his record of scoring more points in every season than his last. McLaren will be hoping the partnership between Norris and eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo goes from strength to strength in 2022, especially with the famous team back at the front of the grid and fighting for consistent race wins and podiums.