Launch Dates Jigsaw Complete As Williams Announce Their Big Day

Williams Racing have finally announced their date for their pre-season launch, making them the final team to announce their date. Williams are set to reveal their 2022 challenger to the world via a digital launch on the 15th February at 1pm GMT, where we will at least see the team’s new livery.

The launch will be exclusively live on the team’s official website, as the British team look to the future without George Russell but with the addition of the returning Alex Albon, who will be alongside the remaining Nicholas Latifi. For Albon their will be a sense of redemption, as the Thai driver makes his highly-anticipated return to Formula 1 after being replaced at Oracle Red Bull Racing by Sergio Pérez. For Latifi, 2022 is perhaps his year to come out of Russell’s shadow, after being out-performed the majority of the team whilst being alongside the new Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver.

Fans will be hoping for a brand-new livery from Williams for 2022, after being one of the team’s in 2021 who drastically changed their livery, giving the team a fresh look. The team will announce more details on how to watch the launch over the coming days.