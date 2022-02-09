Le Mans hopeful Newnham joins Porsche Sprint Challenge GB with Team Parker Racing

Former Mini Challenge driver Will Newnham will make the switch to sports cars this season as he joins Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for the 2022 season with Team Parker Racing.

Newnham started in karting since the age of eight, with success in the Super One British Championship, before competing in the European Karting Championship and Benelux Championship.

In 2019 made his car racing debut as he stepped up to the JCW class of the Mini Challenge for four rounds. Despite his lack of experience, he became a regular in the top-15 in the highly competitive series. For 2020 he returned to the series, taking two Graduate Cup podiums and an overall eighth place at Silverstone.

Following a year away from racing, the 20-year-old has been concentrating on his academic career and is in his final year at the University of Hertfordshire, studying Automotive and Motorsport Engineering.

“Having previously driven in Mini Challenge JCW, that only really leads to the British Touring Car Championship and my ultimate ambition is to race at Le Mans,” said Newnham.

“The conversations I had with Stuart Parker illustrated the team’s goal to race there, so everything aligned nicely, and the Sprint Challenge is the best step to get onto the Porsche motorsport pyramid. For Team Parker Racing that is the lowest series they race Porsches in, going all the way up to GT3, so our ambitions match.

At the end of the 2021 season, Porsche GB held a Porsche taster day at Silverstone which say Newnham get some seat time in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

“I had a successful time at the Porsche taster day in November. It was my first time in a rear engine, rear wheel drive car, and it was a bit of a wakeup call! I thought I was going to come away feeling a bit anxious and nervous about driving the car, but I left with heaps of confidence and itching to get out again when the weather gets a bit better.

“I’m not going to be taking it easy – I want to get to Le Mans as quickly as possible. Hopefully, this season goes well and then I can look at the Carrera Cup or British GT Championship but still making sure that we’re progressing sensibly and for the right reasons. I also want to thank UBH Group for their continued support of my racing career.”

