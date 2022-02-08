LEGO Group releases LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

McLaren Racing and LEGO Group have released a brand new LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car which will be available from 1 March 2022 (And surely number 1 on the Christmas list for F1 fans who can’t get it before then!)

Based on the livery of the MCL35M, McLaren’s 2021 challenger, and also providing and interpretation of the 2022 F1 cars then new LEGO kit is made up of 1,432 pieces. The final assembled kit measures 13 centimetres in height, 65 centimetres long, and 27 centimetres in width.

Designed in partnership with McLaren, the kit includes a modelled V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension, and a differential lock.

Credit: McLaren

James Key, Technical Director, McLaren Racing, said of the new release, “We are excited to unveil the unique LEGO Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design.

“This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the LEGO Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans.”

Neils Henrik Horsted, Head of Product, LEGO Technic, added, “The partnership between the LEGO Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration.

“The way in which we are able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and whilst building with LEGO bricks. This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans.”