Loubet Switches to M-Sport for 2022 – Enters Seven Rounds in a Puma Rally1

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team continues its work to nurture new rally talents. Now they have revealed former Hyundai’s 2C Competition driver and 2019 WRC2 Champion Pierre-Louis Loubet will contest selected rounds in FIA World Rally Championship this year.

The Frenchman will drive seven round in the Ford Puma Rally1, starting in Croatia before taking on more rounds with Portugal, Sardinia, Estonia, Greece, Spain and probably Finland or a to be confirmed round.

“To be part of the team this year is so amazing. The team showed its performance on Monte-Carlo, the Puma looks like a beast, it’s really great,” Loubet said.

“When you are a driver, you want to be in the best car, you want the best possible way to show your potential which is what I need for this season. It’s a crucial season for me and, I know with M-Sport, I will have everything I need to do well.”

Credit: M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

For M-Sport, this means a chance for more data and test days with another driver in the team. Taking part in full-season campaigns in the factory team are Craig Breen, Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith meanwhile current championship leader Sébastien Loeb, Lorenzo Bertelli and Loubet will be doing selected events.

“We stayed in contact with him after his season with us in 2017 and he has impressed me a lot since then. Winning the 2019 WRC2 Championship is a particularly strong achievement and to go straight into WRC from there is a big step which he has taken in his stride.” Malcolm Wilson, M-Sport managing director, added.

“I will be keeping a close eye on his progress throughout this year. We know what the Puma is capable of and I am sure we are going to see Pierre shine with these opportunities.”