Mattias Adielsson and Jari Huttunen Excited for WRC2 Season Start

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team will be starting their 2022 FIA World Rally Championship WRC2 class campaign in Rally Sweden this weekend and they have brought two of the finest upcoming talents to the team.

With most experience of snow and ice of them all in the team are the local talent Mattias Adielsson and the Finnish native Jari Huttunen, both entering for the team in a pair of Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Adielsson will be making his debut for the team in WRC on home soil, he has previously ran with support by M-Sport in the Swedish Rally Championship last season but now taking a step-up and joining for Rally Sweden.

Adielsson feels comfortable to be doing the home rally in a car that he knows well: “It will be a fantastic opportunity and proud moment for me to start our home rally in WRC with M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. I feel very well prepared for the upcoming challenge, and I know I have the material to be at our best in a Fiesta Rally2!“

“But I’m also humble and I know the guys in WRC2 are much more experienced drivers then I am; luckily it is our home surface and I think we can put down some really good pace during the rally once we start feeling comfortable.”

The 2020 WRC3 champion Huttunen will be making his second start for the team after his successful debut last year in Rally Monza where he won. The former Hyundai Motorsport driver hasn’t done a rally in the snow yet with the Fiesta Rally2.

Huttunen is delighted to be back with M-Sport: “I’m very excited to start rally Sweden, it’s nice to be back with M-Sport for my first rally this year. This is a very unique event with some challenging conditions, but it’s a great opportunity to add to my experience in WRC2.“

“We’ve got a new location and some new roads, and it’s also my first time on snow with M-Sport Ford – so let’s see what we can do.”