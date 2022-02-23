Max Verstappen: “We wanted to get laps in today to get used to the car”

Max Verstappen said it was important for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team to get laps on the board on the opening day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday.

The reigning World Champion did just that, completing a day high one hundred and forty-seven laps, with the Dutchman’s best lap time good enough to see him place ninth fastest of the sixteen drivers to take to the Spanish track.

The RB18 was shown to the public for the first time on Wednesday, and whilst Verstappen acknowledges that it is a good-looking car, it is more important that it is fast, and that is what the team will be working on across the remainder of the testing season.

“I think the car looks good, but the most important thing is that it is fast, and that’s what we are trying to see,” said Verstappen. “We wanted to get laps in today to get used to the car and to get a general understanding about how it’s behaving.

“As well as that, we needed the mileage to see how the parts held up. Everything worked pretty well, so it was a good start and a positive day. Tonight, we will look into things in more detail and see what we need to do to improve.

“Checo [Sergio Pérez] will drive tomorrow and then I am looking forward to getting back in the RB18 on Friday.”

“We are excited to get this new era of the sport underway” – Christian Horner

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was pleased to see the RB18 on track, particularly carrying the number one on the nose, and he is eager to see that number remain on the car beyond 2022.

Horner said it was positive to see the car do as many laps as it did on the opening day of testing, and he hopes the confidence will continue into the rest of the week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and beyond.

“It was a very short off-season, but it’s great to be back at the track and see the number one on the car, it’s been a long time since it’s been on an F1 car and our target this year is to keep it there,” said Horner. “We are excited to get this new era of the sport underway and see the car run on track in anger for the first time.

“With such a big regulation change it’s even more fascinating this year. We’ve got a great Team and we’re fully motivated coming into this season. Max felt the car was good to drive, so it was a positive first morning.

“It is going to be a good year for Checo, now he is in his second year with us more familiar with the Team.”