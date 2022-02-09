McLaren Racing announces contract extension for Norris

Lando Norris has signed a new contract to extend his time with the McLaren F1 Team until at least the end of the 2025 season, following on from the announcement the team made at last year’s Monaco Grand Prix that it would be extending his contract.

The relationship with McLaren started for Norris at the age of 17, when he impressed the team as he tested the MCL32 in Hungary as part of his reward for winning the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award.

For 2017 and 2018 Norris became the test and reserve driver for the team before signing full-time for the team in 2019. Norris finished eleventh in his debut season, ninth in 2020 with his first podium, and sixth last season with four podiums and his first pole position.

“The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando [Norris] reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent.” commented Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1.

“It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention. Lando has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory.

“We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”

Norris added, “Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren. I have grown up in this team and I’m part of this journey we’re all on.

“Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team’s performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future. This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years.”