McLaren to release new fanwear and replica teamwear range in partnership with Castore

New fan and replica team apparel is on the way from McLaren Racing and partner Castore. Announced today, the collection will mirror pieces from their all-new official team apparel, and is set to be released on mclarenstore.com on Friday 11 February. The range will be expanded throughout the 2022 season with additional items.

Castore is a premium sportswear brand based in Liverpool, England that focuses on innovation and the optimisation of athletic performance. The brand has collaborated with several athletes and sporting organisations, and is partnering with McLaren ahead of the 2022 season.

Castore Co-Founder Tom Beahon said of the partnership, “With an ethos of ‘Better Never Stops’, Castore was created to push the boundaries of technical sportswear and do what it takes to push athletes and teams forward. This ambition is clearly echoed by our partner McLaren Racing. F1 is the perfect place for Castore to showcase our beliefs and we are thrilled to be taking these bold next steps in automotive alongside a brand and partner that shares our demand for excellence and unwavering commitment to innovation.”

The collection will include driver fanwear shirts for both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, featuring corresponding LN4 and DR3 tags and team logo, as well as a fanwear hoody. The replica pieces will reflect the kits Norris and Ricciardo will wear during the upcoming season.

McLaren Racing’s Director of Licensing, ecommerce & esports Lindsey Eckhouse said of the collection, “We’re delighted to be working with Castore to launch our new fanwear and replica team kit for the 2022 F1 season. Castore have truly embraced McLaren’s appreciation of bold and brave design, creating a range that we believe our fans are going to love.”

A film with Norris and Ricciardo is set to be released alongside the collection’s launch, both kickstarting a new season-long campaign between McLaren and the British activewear brand called What It Takes. The campaign will showcase parallels between the spirits of the two brands with regards to innovation and challenging boundaries.

Eckhouse said, “The What It Takes campaign marks a perfect union of McLaren’s Fearlessly Forward team ethos with Castore’s Better Never Stops, and we’re excited to move into a new era together pushing the boundaries and striving for innovation.”