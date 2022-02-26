McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “The hard work from the entire team has been crucial”

Andreas Seidl says the McLaren F1 Team can leave the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with plenty of data to go through after three positive days of pre-season testing.

Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo had three productive days at the Spanish circuit, completely three hundred and sixty-five laps between them as they put mileage on their new MCL36.

Seidl, the Team Principal at the Woking-based squad, said a lot of hard work the team went into preparing the MCL36 ahead of the new season, and getting as much mileage on the car as they did was a reward for all of them.

“It’s been a productive first three days for us in Barcelona, and we leave Spain with plenty of data to analyse before we head to Bahrain for the official pre-season test and Grand Prix,” said Seidl.

“As a team, we’ve been able maximise our running time with both drivers running a total of 365 laps over the three days. We’re pleased with the amount of work we’ve been able to complete to help us get a better understanding of the MCL36.

“The team, both in Barcelona and back at McLaren Technology Centre, alongside our colleagues at Mercedes HPP have done an excellent job to deliver a reliable car across testing. The hard work from the entire team has been crucial in enabling us to achieve our objectives.

“Thanks to Lando and Daniel for their tireless work and valuable feedback. To step straight back into the car and complete more than 150 each laps isn’t easy to do, and they’ve given the team back in Woking plenty of direction as to how the car can be continuously improved.”

Seidl says the teams look very equally matched despite the vast change of regulations heading into 2022, and at this time, there is no one who appears to be clear at the front of the pack.

“Despite the significant regulation change, the competition is looking very tight between the teams,” said Seidl. “There doesn’t appear to be any clear leader or backmarker at this stage, even though there are a wide range of philosophies and solutions up and down the grid.

“We look forward to heading to Bahrain, where we will further gather data to help us develop the car before kicking off the 2022 season in just under a month’s time.”