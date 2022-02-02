Nitro Rallycross Reveals In-Depth Look at 2022 Car

Nitro Rallycross has debuted its all-new car, the FC1-X, ahead of its appearance at the Race of Champions. Testing just ahead of this weekend’s race, the FC1-X is the most powerful rallycross car ever built and will be NRX’s premier-level car.

Built by First Corner and in collaboration with QEV Technologies, the car is the first of its kind, fully electric with more power and capability than the current supercars. Joining the new car class of Group E, the FC1-X boasts a fully electric engine with a whopping 1,070 horsepower (800 kW), 811 ft-lbs of torque (1,100Nm), and can accelerate in 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds. Along with the step-up in what’s under the hood, the FC1-X improves upon the previous generations handling with a new and longer suspension that helps in its added 12 inches of suspension travel. Powering this electric powerhouse are four batteries on each corner of the car developed by BEV.

With the introduction of the new cars, one driver seems particularly keen on the new car, namely founder Travis Pastrana.

“Our goal for the FC1-X was to create the best rallycross car possible. One that can put down more power than anything seen in competition and durable enough to thrive in the Nitro Rallycross. With more torque, acceleration, and top speed than any gas-powered Supercar.”

With its first live debut this weekend at the Race of Champions Snow + Ice, the FC1-X is set to make a good first impression upon prospective drivers and teams. With the 2022 NRX season yet to be announced, the anticipation will only build as fans and drivers alike watch to see how it performs.

Pastrana is excited to see what the car can do stating, “The combined speed and strength of the FC1-X definitely push the envelope on performance. This will allow more aggressive racing on more challenging tracks. Exciting the drivers and thrilling the fans. 2022 is going to be awesome.”