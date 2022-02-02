Rally

Ostberg and Meeke Headline Qatar International Rally Entry List

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Kris Meeke

On 10-12 February, the second round of the 2022 FIA Middle East Rally Championship will be held in Qatar with the 47th running of the Qatar International Rally; Former Citroën World Rally Team colleagues Mads Ostberg and Kris Meeke will team-up once again to take on the event.

Previously it was announced that Patrik Barth will become the new co-driver for Ostberg this season as Torstein Eriksen parted ways, but for this rally it will be Austrian Ilka Minor who is sitting beside Ostberg.

Credit: Mads Ostberg

Chris Patterson will be the co-driver for Meeke as he makes his rally comeback, the Irishman sat last time together with Meeke in 2013. Patterson has been the co-driver for Gus Greensmith the last two seasons.

Both Ostberg and Meeke will compete with Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with both entered for the Latvian SRT team.

The rally will be held over two days with the first stage to feature almost a 100km test and a total of 220 kilometers dividend in 13 stages.

