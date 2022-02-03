Formula 1IndyCar

O’Ward’s Best Chance of Reaching Formula 1 is to Win IndyCar Title – Zak Brown

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Penske Entertainment: Matt Fraver

Zak Brown says Pato O’Ward’s quickest way of getting himself into Formula 1 will be to win the NTT IndyCar Series title as the Mexican continues to be linked with the move.

O’Ward was a two-time winner in IndyCar with the Arrow McLaren SP team in 2021 and tested a McLaren F1 Team car for the first time during the post season young driver test after Brown offered him the chance if he was to take his car to victory lane last year.

And Brown, the CEO of McLaren, says O’Ward will find his way into Formula 1 faster if he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya, Alex Zanardi and Jacques Villeneuve by winning the IndyCar title before making the switch over to Formula 1.

“That’s exactly what I told him. The quickest way to F1 is to go and do what Juan Pablo Montoya or Alex Zanardi or Jacques Villeneuve or Michael Andretti did – go win in IndyCar,” said Brown to Motorsport.com.

“That will be your best chance of getting into F1.”

Brown says that the twenty-one-year-old O’Ward is ‘unbelievably talented’ and he believes the Mexican has what it takes to be a success in Formula 1.  And should he get there, he will learn quickly and show the Formula 1 fans just what he can do.

“He’s unbelievably talented,” added Brown.  “He’s a great personality. I think he’s got what it takes from a raw talent point of view to be a Formula 1 driver.

“Obviously Formula 1 is a much different discipline so he’s got a lot to learn, with all the buttons for example. But for sure he will [learn].   He needs to stay very focused on IndyCar. It will be his best route into F1. I think his [two-year] timeline is about right.”

Share
12507 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Red Bull’s Wheatley Predicting Ferrari to be ‘Big Threat’ to Frontrunners in 2022

By
2 Mins read
Red Bull’s Jonathan Wheatley believes Ferrari could be a team to watch in 2022 as the new aero regulations come into effect for the first time.
Formula 1

Stewart’s Championship Winning Tyrrells to go on Show at Thirlstane Castle

By
1 Mins read
Two of Sir Jackie Stewart’s legendary championship winning cars will be on show as part of a motoring festival in aid of the Race Against Dementia charity this summer.
Formula 1

Alpine Announce Promotions Ahead of 2022 Pre-Season Testing

By
1 Mins read
Alpine have announced two key promotions ahead of the 2022 season, as the team look to further progress after a strong 2021 season.