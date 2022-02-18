Pierre Gasly – “I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front”

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced there new car for the upcoming 2022 season. The AT03 is seen as the “Style Of A New Era” by AlphaTauri signifying there technology and impressive design on the new model. The AT03 will make its first official F1 appearance at next week’s Barcelona test where the world will get to see the new car in action on track for the first time alongside drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Pierre Gasly had a huge impact on AlphaTauri’s highest points scoring season to date. The team picked up 142 points in 2021, with Gasly scoring 110 of those points, finishing ninth in the drivers championship. He was asked after his great season last year, how he feels coming into the new season especially with the regulation changes for 2022.

He said “I think we will have to tackle it with an open mind, being ready for any eventuality. Its a fresh start for all the teams, starting pretty much from zero as we are really looking at a clean sheet or paper scenario. It will be a big challenge for the teams to work out how to build the best car possible to comply with the new regulations. I hope that it works really well for us.”

With AlphaTauri being very pleased with there work on the new car after spending months designing there 2022 challenger, Gasly will feel confident going into the new season with the full support of the team behind him to improve on his impressive performances from last season.

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool – Scuderia AlphaTauri

Gasly was also asked about whether the 2022 season will be a key season in terms of his F1 future, he said “My approach will be the same as the one I adopted last year. I will be trying to build on the run I had of very good results and to continue to be on top of my game with the car I have. I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front, to finish regularly in the top five and even higher if the car is good enough for that.”

Pierre Gasly finished in the in the top ten in 15 of 22 races last season with his best finish being a 3rd place at Baku. Gasly will always try to get the best out of his car and is mentally prepared for any scenario this season as will be looking to push the team even further up the standings after AlphaTauri came very close to finishing 5th in the Constructors Championship in 2021.