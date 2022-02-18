Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am runners-up Team Redline Racing target title with Harrison

Nathan Harrison is heading up Team Redline Racing’s Pro-Am assault on the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship this season following the team finishing in the runner-up spot in 2021.

The 25-year-old had an impressive first year in the series, taking three class wins in a row and a further six podium finishes to take fourth in the Pro-Am Championship.

Oxford based Harrison worked his way up in the MINI Challenge prior to racing in the Carrera Cup GB, in 2015 he won the Cooper class before moving up in to the JCW class, finishing runner-up three times before taking the title in 2020.

Simon Leonard, Team Redline Racing Managing Director is looking forward to the 2022 season with Harrison, “We’re very pleased to get the opportunity to race with Nathan this season. He was one of the most exciting new drivers in the championship last year and picked up some great results.

“We’re excited to see what he can achieve in the new car this season and we’re confident we can provide the package he needs to challenge for the Pro Am title.”

Nathan Harrison added, “It was a very simple decision to join Redline for this season. They are the most experienced team on the grid and their results speak for themselves.

“2021 was a difficult season for me, moving from front to rear wheel drive and having quite a lot of bad luck, so I think we did a good job to end up with many wins and podiums in Pro Am. My target for this year is quite simple and that is to win the class title. I believe I’ve got the team behind me now and it’s just about giving it everything I’ve got to get the job done.

“I’m so grateful to have joined Redline and for all of my partners for giving me this opportunity. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit