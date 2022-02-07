Porsche Carrera Cup DeutschlandPorsche Carrera Cup GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB runner-up Hanafin heads to Germany for 2022

Credit: Porsche

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship runner-up Lorcan Hanafin will contest the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series after signing a deal with series frontrunners FACH AUTO TECH.

Hanafin missed out on the title last season after a season-long battle with eventual champion Dan Cammish, taking four victories and a further four podium finishes throughout the season with JTR.

I’m looking forward to driving for FACH AUTO TECH in the 2022 season,” said Hannafin. “Participating in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland will be a challenge, but I am happy to compete my first season in Europe with a strong team. Can’t wait to collaborate with them when the season starts in just a few months.”

The highly competitive one-make series is the ideal place for Hannafin to continue to develop his skills and learn new circuits, with the series visiting the likes of Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull Ring, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola), Zandvoort and a number of German circuits including Nürburgring and Hockenheimring.

Many drivers who have succeeded in the series have gone on to compete in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, supporting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship throughout Europe.

