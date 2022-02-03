Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB returns for 2022

Following a successful debut in 2021, which saw 21-year-old esports star Sebastian Job crowned as its inaugural champion, the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB returns for its second season in 2022.

While the series is virtual and played out on the iRacing platform, it is a fully-backed Porsche Motorsport GB series, which runs alongside Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB and Porsche Carrera Cup GB in the Porsche Pyramid.

The 2022 calendar will (virtually) visit the same tracks that the real life Carrera Cup GB series will race at with the following schedule:

20 February Silverstone (GP) Rounds 1&2 27 February Brands Hatch (Indy) Rounds 3&4 13 March Snetterton Rounds 5&6 20 March Oulton Park Rounds 7&8 27 March Knockhill Rounds 9&10 10 April Silverstone (National) Rounds 11&12 17 April Donington Park Rounds 13&14 8 May Brands Hatch (GP) Rounds 15&16 – Live Final

Each event will feature a one hour practice session, 17 minute qualifying session and two 25 minute races. New additions to the championship for 2022 is the Knockhill circuit and the new ‘Type 992’ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, which will see it’s debut in the UK this season.

Pre-qualification has already see some of the world’s best sim racers go head-to-head with a 240 minute open practice session and a three-lap race around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit as the entrants bid to secure one of the 26 places on the grid.

Competitors will be fighting for an increased prize pot of £15,000 in 2022 (£7,500 for first, £5,000 for second and £2,500 for third place in the championship). In addition, the top three overall finishers in each race will receive prize money after each round – £150 for first, £100 for second and £50 for third. Fans will be able to follow the action via a dedicated online livestream featuring professional commentary and post-race driver interviews.

Credit: Porsche Motorsport GB

“Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB provided an engaging show in 2021, wholeheartedly earning its position in the Porsche Motorsport GB pyramid.” explained James MacNaughton, Manager, Motorsport, Porsche Cars GB.

“Sim racing has come a long way in recent years, offering racers of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to compete on even terms against the very best in the world. The fact that many Porsche Carrera Cup GB drivers use the iRacing platform as practice ahead of race weekends speaks volumes in itself.

“With the addition of new circuits, a larger prize fund and a live final at the end of the season, it is easy to see how seriously Porsche takes the Esports arena. Our newest Porsche racing championship underlines our desire to encourage and welcome new racing talent to the Porsche Motorsport GB family,”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram