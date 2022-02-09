Porsche GB Junior Adam Smalley signs with Redline Racing

At the end of the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, four drivers went head-to-head at Silverstone to battle it out for the position of 2022/23 Porsche GB Junior Driver; Adam Smalley came out on top, and today has signed with multiple championship winning team Redline Racing for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season.

The 20-year-old has followed a traditional route in to sports cars, starting out in karting before taking the Ginetta’a 2017 Junior Winter Series title. The following season saw him secure the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship. 2019 he finished as runner up in the Ginetta GT5 championship before going on to the 2021 Ginetta GT4 Supercup title.

After receiving multiple offers from teams throughout the Carrera Cup GB field, Smalley settled with Redline Racing, the team that carried 2021 champion Dan Cammish to his title as he claimed a record-breaking third championship.

Credit: Redline Racing

Smalley’s 2022 programme gets underway this week at Snetterton, the first test in a number of planned sessions ahead of the season opener at Donington Park on 23/24 April.

“I can’t wait to get the season underway. I never expected to win the shootout as it was the first time I’d ever driven the car. It was a fantastic experience and it has given me a once in a lifetime opportunity to race in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for two years.” said Smalley.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Redline Racing. They are the most successful team in the championship and reigning drivers’ champions, so I’m confident in what the team can do and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“There are some great teams in the championship but I felt a great connection with everyone at Redline. I’m looking forward to settling in with the team and working closely with everyone to maximise my preparation for the 2022 season”.

