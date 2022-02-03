Porsche LMDh Prototype hits the track

The new Porsche LMDh Prototype has hit the track for the first time as the German marque returns to the premiere tier of sports car racing in 2023, running the car in both FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

With the race debut at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona a year away, the manufacturer started testing the twin-turbo V8 unite that complements the standard hybrid elements in a private test. The engine will run on renewable fuels, meaning a significant reduction in CO2 emissions compared to previous engines; During the race the hybrid drive will output around 500kW (680 PS).

“We were spoiled for choice with the engine for our LMDh prototype, because the product range offers several promising baseline units,” explained Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “We decided on the V8-biturbo, which we feel offers the best combination of performance characteristics, weight and costs. The kick-off to the active test programme was an important step for the project.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Urs Kuratle, Overall Project Manager LMDh at Porsche Motorsport added, “The rollout of the LMDh racing car was also the first track outing for Porsche Penske Motorsport. The squad worked well together right from the start. This shows a high level of professionalism in all areas.

“After all, the operational requirements for the safe running of a hybrid vehicle are very high. In the next outings we will focus on going deeper into the required processes and procedures. During these first test days at Weissach, the V8-biturbo impressed us in every respect. We’re convinced that we’ve chosen precisely the right unit.”

