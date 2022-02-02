Porsche’s Presence In Formula E Could End if Formula 1 Programme is Agreed

The future of the Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the long term will likely be defined by their parent companies’ decision about whether to join Formula 1, according to the vice-president of motorsport at Porsche, Thomas Laudenbach.

The Volkswagen Group, of which Porsche are a part of alongside the likes of Audi and Lamborghini, have been linked with joining Formula 1 when the new engine regulations come into effect in 2026, and this is likely to have an effect on the German marque’s other motorsport programmes.

The success that Porsche were hoping to have in Formula E has also fallen short at this time, and although they have committed to run in the championship until at least season ten, Laudenbach admits that anything beyond then is up in the air.

“The success wasn’t as good as we expected, or as we wanted to have. That’s a fact,” Laudenbach is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “The goal is we want to win races in Formula E, and [that] we are for sure heading for a championship.

“For us, it’s clear we will at a certain stage decide about the future of our Formula E engagement so far. Throughout the next year we will decide if we want to carry on, if we want to extend it.

“It’s not a secret that we are thinking about [F1] and that the factors for Porsche to join F1 – namely an increased push for greater electrification to elements of the powertrain – are coming true.

“When we decided the commitments, including season 10, for Formula E, I don’t think we had something with Formula 1 back in our mind. So I think these were two things which are completely separate from each other.

“And yes, for sure if in the meantime there would be a decision for Formula 1, which is extremely open, this will have an influence of what we do in all the other programmes. That’s clear.”