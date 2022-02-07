Pro-Am Champion Ratcliffe unveils 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB challenger

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion Ryan Ratcliffe launched his 2022 programme this week at Porsche Centre Swindon, unveiling his livery and new car for the season ahead.

Ratcliffe took the 2021 Pro-Am title with a margin of 23 points over his nearest challenger, showing constancy was key, finishing on the podium in all by one race of the 16-event schedule with three wins, eight second-places, and four third-places.

“The launch went way better than I could ever have imagined,” Ratcliffe told The Checkered Flag. “It was great to continue the partnership I have with Porsche Centre Swindon and get some of their customers down to see the Cup car!

Credit: Ryan Ratcliffe

The 2022 Carrera Cup GB season sees the teams switch to the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup ‘Type 992’, with an updated look and more power for the year ahead.

“It’s not often people get to see the race cars up close and personal so to see it next to the road going Porsche 992 GT3 was a special moment for a lot of them!” Ratcliffe added.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Ratcliffe returns to the series and class that he excelled at in 2021, racing once again with Team Parker Racing, with the new season just around the corner, the 28-year-old can’t wait to get back on track.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the Carrera Cup GB and defending my Pro-Am title, its going to be another competitive year but I’m looking forward to it as I know it will push me to drive harder again this year!”

See the video of the launch on Ryan Ratcliffe’s Instagram here.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram