Rally Mexico Organizer To Host Nations Rally Mexico This Year

After losing out on a place in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship schedule, Rally Mexico organisers will instead be hosting a Nations Rally Mexico in hopes to secure a bid in the next years calendar.

The event will be using the same format previously run with in 2009 when the event lost out a place in the WRC calendar. The Rally of Nations type of event will be taking place at Guanajuato on 1-3 April using stages from the WRC itinerary and will invite countries from around the world to race against eachothers.

“It’s an Olympic year right now and everybody understands what it means to compete beneath your national flag. That’s the format we used in 2009 and it’s the format we’re using this time around.” Gilles Spitalier, Nation’s Rally Guanajuato manager, said.

Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

“We have some incredible names coming for this event, but they all know they will be part of a team fighting for national pride. In 2009, Xevi Pons and Dani Sola combined to win the event for Spain. National teams will be coming from around the world to try to defeat the reigning champions.”

For the first time since 1995 no South American country is in the WRC calendar as both Argentina and Chile are also out and Mexico was forced to drop out last season due to the on-going pandemic but now Mexico are demostrating a commitment to make a return in 2023.

“The standards we have set in the WRC are second to none and it’s those standards we carry into this year’s Nation’s Rally Guanajuato.” Patrick Suberville, Rally Director, said.

Credit: Nations Rally Mexico

“We are not on this year’s WRC calendar and that’s a source of great sadness for the people of México, but it’s a source of inspiration for us. We want to be back in the WRC and we will do everything we possibly can to make sure we are back where we belong.”



“Down the last two decades, the world has marvelled at how Rally México has grown and blossomed into one of the world’s finest motorsport spectacles.”



“First and foremost, Nation’s Rally Guanajuato is a fantastic competition. We had an incredible time when we did it in 2009 and we’re sure it will be the same this time around.”



“As well as that, this event is a fantastic way to bring people back to this amazing part of the world. For 20 years we have enjoyed bringing visitors to Guanajuato and we don’t want to stop now. So we won’t.“