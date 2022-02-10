Red Bull Secure Tech Giants Oracle As New Title Sponsor

For those who tuned in to Red Bull Racing’s RB18 launch or have seen the photos from the event, will have noticed one very big change! U.S tech giants Oracle have had their partnership with the Red Bull outfit enhanced, with the tech company now becoming the title partner of Red Bull Racing resulting in a brand new team name, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The Oracle logo is a key factor on the team’s 2022 car, as they prepare for a new chapter of innovation in Formula 1. The enhanced partnership will see Red Bull increase their use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to further improve race strategy, engine development, and projects within Red Bull Advanced Technologies. That isn’t the end of it though, as Red Bull fans are in for a treat! Red Bull Racing Paddock will gain new features to boost excitement and create stronger connection with fans. The deal will also see Red Bull’s Esports team renamed to Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, after the pair also announced a new gaming partnership.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, is delighted at the enhanced partnership between the pair after a successful 2021 season.

“Oracle Cloud enabled us to make race-day decisions that helped Max Verstappen win the 2021 Drivers’ Championship. Discovering and reacting to opportunities quickly, is crucial to our success on and off the track, and Oracle is integral in that effort. Every element of our performance is driven by data analysis. Having Oracle as our title partner shows the confidence we have in their expertise and their ability to deliver a true competitive advantage.”

Looking into the future, after a successful beginning –

Incredibly, in 2021 Red Bull increased the number of simulations they ran by a thousand times, to improve the accuracy of their predictions and sharpen their decision-making. The team’s tactics were one of their biggest strengths last season and it’s clear to see why. The team’s numbers are truly staggering, they accelerated simulation speed by 10 times, which gave race strategists more time to make the right call.

Money continues to be a huge talking point in Formula 1, using OCI in 2021 significantly reduced Red Bull’s costs, allowing the Team to cost-effectively improve performance on the track, which is critical for success under the sports strict financial regulations.

This season with the enhanced partnership, OCI will enable the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team to expand the volume and variety of data they look at and increase the speed at which simulations run in order to better predict tactics that will lead to the podium. It’s certainly clear that Red Bull are doing everything they can to take their momentum from 2021, into 2022.

Oracle Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ariel Kelman recognises that Red Bull are one of the most committed team’s in the sport when it comes to advanced technology and always looking for that defining edge over their opponents.

“Red Bull Racing has been more committed than any other F1 team in its use of technology to gain an edge, and it is paying off. Our commitment to this partnership reflects our belief that OCI is a strategic weapon on race day, helps create the most exciting fan experience in sports, and can define the future of F1. Oracle Red Bull Racing is, and will continue to be, the most forward-thinking and innovative F1 team in the world.”

Red Bull are already looking ahead to the next big technical regulation change in Formula 1, Oracle are working with Red Bull Powertrains to develop the next generation of F1 engines set to debut in 2026 as Red Bull Racing becomes one of only four current manufacturers supplying engines for F1.

The team aren’t just focusing on their future engines though, as Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Oracle are also partnering to help develop the next generation of world-class drivers. The future is certainly looking bright for Oracle Red Bull Racing.