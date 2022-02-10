Renault Confirms Future Entry in Rally3 Class

After the success of the new Renault Clio Rally4 and Rally5 cars, the French manufacturer has confirmed they are a taking a step-up and will start to develop a car for the all-new four-wheel-drive Rally3 class.

According to an article published by DirtFish, Renault Sports’ customer racing director Benoit Nogier has revealed that a first car is expected to be tested as early as the end of this month.

The testing will be happening in France with the first tests taking place on gravel roads before moving on to asphalt later towards the summer.

Credit: FIA ERC

The official competitive debut for the new car could happen in a year when the tests are completed. The drivers are expected to be able to compete with M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta Rally3 in FIA World Rally Championship which is the sole model to be offered in the new regulations for now.

The contract for M-Sport to supply cars in WRC3 ends in 2023 which opens up for a potential new supplier for 2024.