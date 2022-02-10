European Rally ChampionshipFIA World Rally Championship

Renault Confirms Future Entry in Rally3 Class

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Bastien Roux / DPPI

After the success of the new Renault Clio Rally4 and Rally5 cars, the French manufacturer has confirmed they are a taking a step-up and will start to develop a car for the all-new four-wheel-drive Rally3 class.

According to an article published by DirtFish, Renault Sports’ customer racing director Benoit Nogier has revealed that a first car is expected to be tested as early as the end of this month.

The testing will be happening in France with the first tests taking place on gravel roads before moving on to asphalt later towards the summer.

Credit: FIA ERC

The official competitive debut for the new car could happen in a year when the tests are completed. The drivers are expected to be able to compete with M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta Rally3 in FIA World Rally Championship which is the sole model to be offered in the new regulations for now.

The contract for M-Sport to supply cars in WRC3 ends in 2023 which opens up for a potential new supplier for 2024.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
697 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Serderidis Reveals 2022 WRC Program and Livery

By
1 Mins read
Jourdan Serderidis is the seventh driver confirmed to drive a Ford Puma Rally1 as the Greek driver will contest two WRC rounds this year.
FIA World Rally Championship

Three Japanese Drivers Join Toyota's WRC Challenge Program

By
3 Mins read
Hikaru Kogure, Nao Otake and Yuki Yamamoto have been selected for the Toyota’s challenge program in WRC.
FIA World Rally Championship

Loubet Switches to M-Sport for 2022 - Enters Seven Rounds in a Puma Rally1

By
1 Mins read
Pierre-Louis Loubet is now confirmed to contest seven selected rounds this season for M-Sport in a Ford Puma Rally1