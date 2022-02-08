Scuderia AlphaTauri announce Ravenol deal

Faenza-based Scuderia AlphaTauri have unveiled a multi-year deal with Ravenol as the official lubricant partner of the team.

Ravenol’s portfolio includes lubricants, hydraulic oils, greases and other industrial supplies that will help support the team on and off of the track. The Ravenol logo will be displayed on the nose of the new AT03, as well as on the driver’s overalls and team kit.

“It is a pleasure to welcome RAVENOL to our team”, Franz Tost commented. “It is often overlooked that we, as a Formula 1 team, are not only racing our cars on track but also producing the individual components of these high-tech machines.

“We operate our own machine shop here in Italy and use a variety of industrial products, this means we rely on the know-how of a strong partner and RAVENOL is able to supply us with a wide range of products to help us extract the maximum performance.”

Martin Huning, Motorsport Director of Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH, added, “We are looking forward to working together with Scuderia AlphaTauri and supplying them with products for the upcoming season.

“For us, motorsport is the perfect platform to develop our products and show their benefits in the most demanding conditions. Furthermore, it underlines our global presence, with operations in over 100 markets.