Scuderia Ferrari launches the F1-75

If there’s any Formula 1 car that’s had a huge amount of hype for its arrival, it’s the Ferrari F1-75. Scuderia Ferrari has hinted at how the car’s development has been going on since September last year, which has included some rather confident claims from the team’s top man Mattia Binotto.

Now, several months later, the F1-75 has finally broken cover and it’s wowed the world with its unique take on the aesthetics and aerodynamics of the 2022 regulations.

The car has a new red and black livery evocative of Ferraris of the early 1990s (featuring a brand new shade of red that was developed specially for the car by the Ferrari Style Centre) and an innovative design that Ferrari hopes will give its contender an advantage when it comes to aerodynamics and the packaging of the power unit.

Perhaps one of the most talked about features of Ferrari’s design has been the unusual side pods, which are wide yet thin and have an odd depression on the top that’s presumably there for some kind of aerodynamic benefit.

As has already been confirmed, driving duties for Scuderia Ferrari will fall to Charles Leclerc (who is contracted until 2024) and Carlos Sainz (who has been rumoured to be negotiating a contract extension that could keep him at the Scuderia until 2023 or 2024).

The team’s reserve drivers will be Antonio Giovinazzi (who is currently competing in Formula E for Dragon/Penske Autosport as well as acting as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN) and Mick Schumacher (who is currently a main driver for the Uralkali Haas F1 Team), whilst Robert Shwartzman will take on a test driver role and complete two free practice sessions on Fridays during the 2022 season.

“The F1-75 is the expression of the talent, commitment and passion of each and every one of us,“ said Scuderia Ferrari‘s Team Principal & Managing Director Mattia Binotto about the new car and what it means to Ferrari.

“It is the end result of the work of a team that, like never before, has tackled the task with a new spirit and approach, pushing to the maximum in terms of innovation of every component, every detail, every solution.

“Striving to be innovative gave us an incredible boost in our daily work, on the way to producing this car. I am proud of the work that has gone into designing the F1-75. We know that expectations are high and we are ready to go up against our opponents. That’s the best part of this challenge and it’s what makes our work so fascinating.“

More than anything though, Binotto wants the F1-75 to be the car that takes Ferrari up to the top of the grid again. After several years of hanging around in the relative doldrums of the midfield, Ferrari feels like it needs to prove once again that it’s a team worthy of being in Formula 1. Whilst that might be a tall order to ask in 2022, it seems that Binotto is confident about achieving it.

“I would like the F1-75 to be the car that allows our fans to once again be proud of Ferrari,” he said. “Our goal is to reignite the Prancing Horse legend and we can only do that by winning again. That will require a fast car and two great drivers and we have them.” Regardless of what happens, one thing is for sure and that thing is that it’s going to be a very special year for the Tifosi!