Sebastian Vettel is excited to race for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team this year

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

If there’s one person who has been renewed by Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1, it’s Sebastian Vettel. Whilst the 4-time world champion is yet to win any races for the team, it has brought his passion and enthusiasm for the sport back and nobody can complain about that! With the reveal of the new car earlier today and the prospect of the grid being switched up a little as a result of the new regulations, you can’t blame Vettel for being excited about what’s the come. Excited is something he definitely seems to be, as he had nothing but positive words to say about both the car and the team as we build up towards the start of the 2022 season.

Look at that car, who wouldn’t feel excited about the prospect of racing that?” Vettel enthused excitedly about his new wheels for this year. With how great the car looks (yet again), it’s not surprising that he feels this way! He is, however, very realistic about how things might pan out when the season actually starts due to how much the new regulations could affect the dynamics between teams. “…when it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone really knows what to expect,” the F1 veteran stressed. “There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right.”

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Vettel was keen to stress too that the Aston Martin project is very much a long term one and that, whilst he isn’t winning any races right now, it’s more important for the team to keep making forward progress. “Everyone wants to win, me included, and no one would be in Formula One if their dream was not to win. I am no different,” Vettel continued. “The main thing is to keep moving forward and moving up. This is only year two of a five-year plan, so we are still quite near the start. But this team has big ambitions and big plans, and I am hugely excited to be a part of that.

Sebastian Vettel will once again partner Lance Stroll (the son of the team’s chairman Lawrence Stroll) for the 2022 season. It’s a partnership that’s worked really well so far, so it’s not surprising that Aston Martin has decided to keep it going for the foreseeable future. The two of them will also be joined by fan favourite Nico Hulkenberg, who has retained his role as test and reserve driver for 2022.

