Perez cannot contain excitement as Red Bull launch the RB18

Oracle Red Bull Racing launched the RB18 today; Team Principal Christian Horner, World Champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez joined forces with the engineering team at Red Bull Racing Technology Campus in Milton Keynes to reveal their 2022 carl which was streamed by thousands of eagerly awaiting fans.

Sergio Perez, speaking at the launch earlier today could not contain his excitement for the new season ahead, “I am so excited to start the new season and I cannot wait to be on track with the new RB18. All of us on the grid are starting from zero this season so it is set to be an exciting year”.

The Mexican finished fourth place in the drivers standings last season with 190 points and will be looking to improve on that this season.

“Last year, we gave it our all until the very last lap and we are ready to do the same in 2022. The new regulations are said to improve the competition on track, so I hope that for us as drivers we can compete more, race more and follow each other more closely,” he added.

Perez will be looking to be more competitive in the drivers championship this season after picking up one win last season, in Baku, and 5 podiums in total, including one at his home country of Mexico where he finished third and became the first Mexican in Formula 1 to get a podium at his home race.

However, he also failed to finish in three Grands Prix last season with two of them coming in the penultimate and final races of the season. Perez will be hoping to bring home more consistent results to the Red Bull team this time round as they compete once again with Mercedes for the Constructor’s Championship.

To round off, Perez talked about the importance of having the fans back and the growth of the sport. “One thing I can’t wait for this season is to see more fans back at the track, Formula One is growing so much all over the world so I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere again. I hope that we can give the fans great entertainment and great racing.”

The 2022 Formula 1 season kicks off in Bahrain on 18 March at a track that Sergio Perez is all too familiar with after picking up his first win of two, at the Sakhir Grand Prix back in 2020. He will be hoping he can get himself and Red Bull’s season off to a perfect start with another win in Bahrain in just over a months time.