Stewart’s Championship Winning Tyrrells to go on Show at Thirlstane Castle

Two of Sir Jackie Stewart’s championship winning Tyrrells will go on show this summer at Thirlstane Castle as part of a new motoring festival in aid of Race Against Dementia.

The ‘Sir Jackie Stewart Classic – Presented by Rolex’ event will see the fabled Tyrrell 003 that Stewart took to the 1971 World Drivers’ Championship, his second title having taken his first back in 1969.

The event will also see the Tyrrell 006 that saw Stewart clinch his third and final World Championship in 1973, the year that also saw the Scottish legend retire from the sport after the passing of his then team-mate Francois Cevert.

Race Against Dementia is a global charity that was founded by Sir Jackie himself, with his wife Helen amongst the fifty million or more diagnosed with the life-changing disease across the globe. It is believed that one in three individuals will suffer from dementia during their lifetimes.

And the festival at Thirlstane Castle will see the two Tyrrells on show as they bid to highlight the disease further and raise awareness and funding at the same time.

“The fact that these two Tyrrells are the first star attractions confirmed for the event is very exciting news for anyone who appreciates what Sir Jackie achieved in these wonderful racing cars,” said Edward Maitland Carew of Thirlestane Castle.

“It will be a remarkable occasion to have them together on display in Scotland, and thanks to Sir Jackie we have more fantastic features lined up to announce within the full festival programme in due course.

“We intend to raise a very significant sum for Race Against Dementia, and we hope we can encourage all motor racing and car enthusiasts to get behind the event and book tickets when they go on sale this weekend.”

Tickets for the event are on sale at www.sirjackiestewartclassic.com.