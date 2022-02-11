Team WRT unveils their 2022 driver line-up

Team WRT have announced their driver pairings that will aim to defend the FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 crown the Belgian squad obtained last season.

2021 saw the squad have a slow startup until the 6 hours of Monza where a second-place finish opened the floodgates for the season. 3 wins including the 24 Hours of Le Mans saw the #31 car take the crown at the end of the season. This year the task will be to defend that title which the squad isn’t new to due to their success in other championships.

Credit: Team WRT

The team will run Sean Gelael along side Audi stalwarts; Robin Frijns and René Rast. Gelael moves from JOTA to pilot the No. 31 Oreca, whereas Frijns remains with the team for the second consecutive year. Rast brings plenty of top-line championship experience to the team with three DTM titles and a multiple endurance race winner (including the 2014 Spa 24 hours with Team WRT).

The second car will be run under the REALTEAM by WRT banner, 2021 ELMS Pro-Am champion Rui Andrade, will have Ferdinand Habsburg and Norman Nato as his teammates.

Team WRT Team boss Vincent Vosse commented: “We are delighted to reveal our complete 2022 FIA WEC line-ups and to add such heavy names; all drivers with great CVs, great skills and familiar with the team. We have a challenging task ahead of us, as repeating the success we had in our first FIA WEC campaign, won’t be easy. These strong line-ups will be useful to face the anticipated strong competition, as the game is rising dramatically in the FIA WEC ahead of 2023.”