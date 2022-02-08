Sauber Group launches Sauber Technologies

The Sauber Group may be best known for its endeavours in Formula 1 (currently under the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN banner) and in sports car racing in the 80s and 90s. Indeed, racing has been the bread and butter of the Swiss company for decades. Now, though, it’s diversifying and bringing an F1-style approach to the wider world of technology.

Sauber Technologies, a new part of the Sauber Group, has now been formed for that purpose. Whilst it isn’t unusual for F1 teams to get involved in the wider tech industry (McLaren and Williams are just two that have in the past), this is the first time that Sauber has decided to do so.

Credit: Sauber Group

Sauber Technologies will be based alongside the rest of the Sauber Group‘s efforts in Hinwil, Switzerland and is “devoted to bringing Sauber’s drive for cutting-edge innovation and Formula One mindset to business all over the world.”

The new business is going to be “fully focused on third-party business, providing a holistic service for complex engineering problems, from the idea stage to the finished products.” All of this will be achieved via the access it’ll have to the tech the company has already developed for and used in Formula 1.

The new company also boasts that its staff come from “a wide range of backgrounds“, something which will “bring an eclectic set of skills that, matched with the first-grade equipment available within the company, delivers world-class expertise in fields as varied as aerodynamics, lightweight design and CFK design and calculation.”

“The birth of Sauber Technologies is a logical step, yet an extremely exciting one, in the growth of our company,” Axel Kruse, CEO of Sauber Technologies, said in an official statement. “Having a stand-alone company incorporating the skills and know-how of its previous component entities and being fully dedicated to external customers allows us to offer not only world-class skills, but also an equal level of service to current and prospective clients. The team at Sauber Technologies is looking forward to bringing our innovation to the world.“

Credit: Sauber Group

“Sauber Technologies embodies the knowledge and expertise of 50 years of motorsport, matched with the latest technologies and a machine park second to none,” Christoph Hansen, COO of Sauber Technologies, also said in the official statement.

“Our staff can take care of every stage of any project, from the idea to the preliminary design, on to manufacturing and finishing of a product – in a wide range of industries. We have seen some of the practical applications of our expertise in recent months and we are excited about the new opportunities that await us in the future.

“We bring a cross-discipline approach to the table, allowing our customers to access processes and technologies in novel ways and bringing success stories from other fields into theirs. It’s a unique approach in this region and we’re ready to help our customers grow with our innovative mindset.“

You can visit the website for Sauber Technologies here.