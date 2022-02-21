Formula 1

Tifosi brave fog to catch a glimpse of Ferrari F1-75

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Ferrari

Following the launch of the Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 last Thursday (17 February), fans got their first glimpse of the new title challenger at Fiorano on Friday (18 February) as they braved the thick fog.

The team completed 15 kilometres as part of a demonstration run for Scuderia Ferrari partners with the all new F1-75 and fans gathered around the fencing of the circuit to see Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. get their first taste of the new car.

Credit: Ferrari

While the team had to wait until 10:15 local time, the thick fog had lifted by this point, giving Leclerc the chance to drive the Fiorano circuit before handing the car over to team-mate Sainz.

Ferrari are already in Spain this week head of the first official test of 2022. The team will run the F1-75 on circuit tomorrow (22 February) for a filming day around the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

