Uralkali Haas F1 Team Set Friday as VF-22 Launch Date

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team will be the first team of 2022 to reveal their official livery for the upcoming season, as the American team set this Friday as their official VF-22 launch date.

It is a huge year for Haas, who sacrificed their entire 2021 season to develop their 2022 car, due to the vast change in the technical regulations. Both Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will be hoping for a car capable of challenging the midfield, and potentially scoring some valuable points.

The team have also announced a multi-year partnership with Dutch company Tricorp Workwear, who will become the team’s official kit supplier.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is very pleased to be welcoming Tricorp Workwear onboard!

“I’m pleased to introduce Tricorp Workwear as an official partner of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. This season is set to be the longest in the history of Formula 1 – with 23 races – hence it’s crucial that our team feels that they have the most comfortable and hard wearing workwear possible to go out and achieve great things on track. With their sustainability credentials and forward-thinking approach to clothing, I’m excited to see our collaboration grow through multiple years.”

So with new clothing and a new livery to be unveiled on Friday, Haas’s pre-season is really beginning to heat up.