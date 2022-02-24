Vettel Would Skip Russian Grand Prix if F1 Opts Not to Drop Event on back of Ukraine Invasion

Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in 2022, even if Formula 1 opts to race there, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in the press conference on day two of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver admitted he was in shock at the invasion of the Ukraine by Russian troops and believes it would not be right for Formula 1 to race at the Sochi Autodrom this year.

Vettel is a director in the Grand Prix Drivers Association, and although conversations between the drivers have not yet happened, he is expecting talks to take place about the conflict and what actions they should take.

“In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again after this morning’s news, shocked,” Vettel said on Thursday. “I think it’s horrible to see what is happening. Obviously if you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.

“I’m sure it’s something we will talk about, but as I said as GPDA, we haven’t come together year.”

Vettel has been backed up by other drivers, including reigning World Champion Max Verstappen, who said: “When a country is at war, it is not right to race there.”

The Russian Grand Prix is set to take place on 25 September, with rumours already swirling that the Turkish Grand Prix will be the event to replace it on the calendar should it be dropped.

Talks are set to take place between Team Principals and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Thursday evening after the conclusion of day two of testing in Spain about the crisis in the Ukraine and the possibility of removing the Russian race from the calendar.