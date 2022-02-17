Williams launches 2022 livery, releases first glimpse of FW44 at Silverstone

Williams Racing unveiled their 2022 challenger, FW44, on tuesday. The brand-new livery is a big departure from last season, featuring a deep blue color scheme with a diamond pattern and red accents. Williams CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito said the new styling represents the legacy and future of the team.

“Over its history as an iconic Formula One team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication. The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again.”

The car features all the hallmarks of the new era, including 18-inch wheels, over-wheel winglets, and redesigned aerodynamics. After several years as a backmarker team, 2021 was a step forward for Williams, Capito hopes that the new era will allow the team to build on this momentum.

“As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are. Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium.

“Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid. I look forward to witnessing this progression with Nicholas and Alex at the helm.”

The same day, the team brought FW44 to Silverstone Circuit for it’s first on-track appearance. As part of the filming day, both Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon drove the car. 2009 F1 World Champion and Williams Racing Brand Ambassador Jenson Button was also present to watch FW44’s debut laps.