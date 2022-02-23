Ypres Rally Added to 2022 WRC Schedule

On Friday last week, the contract between the Belgian organizer of the Ypres Rally and the WRC Promoter for a FIA World Rally Championship round in 2022 was secured. The Belgian organiser Club Superstage has been working hard on securing the deal since the British organiser for the Wales Rally GB resigned their interest and assignment to host a round.

The Belgian organiser jumped in during 2021 as some rounds were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they were delivering successful results.

Two weeks ago, it was clear that Ypres was offered a place, all that was left was to secure the national federation and the region for the competition area’s financial support, something that is now clear.

Jona Siebel, managing director at WRC Promoter, welcomed the Belgian round: “Belgium brought something quite different to last year’s WRC due to its tricky special stages and fast-paced format, which meant there was little time for anyone to pause for breath.”

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“The Ypres region whole-heartedly throws itself into rally week. There’s a great buzz out on the stages and we’re sure that will be replicated in the town itself this time round when fans will be allowed in the beautiful Grote Markt service park.”

Another possible contender that could have been taking the spot in the calendar was the Czech Republic FIA European Rally Championship round of Barum Czech Rally Zlin.

“We were hugely impressed with the professionalism and plans from the organising team in Zlin. The rally remains a key event in the FIA European Rally Championship and the door remains open to their WRC ambitions. We look forward to continue working with them.” Siebel added.

FIA WRC category manager Andrew Wheatley added: “Ypres Rally Belgium stepped in last season in exceptional circumstances and managed to deliver a strong and innovative event, which showcased the DNA of Belgian rally.”

Credit: WRC Promoter

“The Royal Automobile Club Belgium, together with local organiser Club Superstage, demonstrated commitment and professionalism to put on a top-class WRC round and I’m glad the event will return to the calendar in August. In a rally nation like Belgium, this will be positive news for teams, competitors and fans.”

Alain Penasse, president of Club Superstage is delighted to welcome the championship to Belgium again: “We are very happy to be able to bring the FIA ​​World Rally Championship to Ypres again. It is a reward for the efforts that the whole club, all volunteers, our partners and local authorities put in last year to make that first edition a success.”

Ypres Rally is set to be held on 18-21 August, with the season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo already completed, the next stop on the 2022 schedule will be Rally Sweden this weekend.

2022 WRC Calendar

20-23 January: Rallye Monte Carlo. Monaco.

24-27 February: Rally Sweden. Svenska Rallyt AB.

21-24 April: Rally Croatia. Croatia.

19-22 May: Rally de Portugal. Portugal.

02-05 June: Rally de Italia. Italy.

23-26 June: Safari Rally Kenya. Kenya.

14-17 July: Rally Estonia. Estonia.

04-07 August: Secto Rally Finland. Finland.

18-21 August: Ypres Rally. Belgium.

08-11 September: Acropolis Rally. Greece.

29-02 October: Rally of New Zealand. New Zealand.

20-23 October: RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada. Spain.

10-13 November: Forum8 Rally Japan. Japan.