2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am-class champion Mangion returns

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am-class champion Peter Mangion will return to the series for the 2022 season with the Toro Verde GT squad as one of their four entries.

Mangion joins Jake Giddings, Angus Whiteside, and Peter Kyle-Henney at the team that is set for its Carrera Cup GB debut this season.

With the return of both Mangion and Kyle-Henney, the battle will resume on track for the now teammates; in 2018 Mangion claimed nine class wins in his rookie season, along with four second place finishes to take the title, twenty-two points ahead of his closest rival, Kyle-Henney.

2019 saw Mangion back in the series and looking to add to his success, opening the season with a victory and a second place, unfortunately he was forced to step away from racing due to other commitments.

For 2020 he returned to racing in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, racing in the Am class, he claimed one win and another five podium finishes that year, finishing fifth in the championship. 2021 was a lot quieter with only one race in the Ginetta at Croft.

Talking about his return to the series, Mangion said, “I’m a Porsche fanatic, really, so it was quite an easy decision to come back with the new car. I’ll be driving alongside some old friends from 2018 which will be nice, though I’ve not really done much racing since then, concentrating on my son’s activities.

“He’s taken the limelight and the budget, but I’m 61 now, so each season that I don’t drive is another I won’t get back. I think with the pandemic and so on it has taught us that maybe we should live for today a bit more. That’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it.

For 2022 the series sees the arrival of the new Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup Car ‘992 Type’, and while Mangion hasn’t had much seat time year in the car, he is enjoying what he’s tasted so far.

“I love 911s and the new car has got the same characteristics as the 991 but the front end is much improved, though you still have to tease it into the corners a little bit.

“There’s a lot more power in this car and it feels like it has a lot more aero, which is good. They’re all fantastic cars to be honest and each iteration seems to get a little bit better, and it is a lovely thing to drive.”

