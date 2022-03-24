Abbi Pulling and Aseel Al Hamad Become First-Ever Women to Drive Formula 1 Cars in Saudi Arabia

In a hugely positive and inspirational move towards getting more females into motorsport, W Series driver Abbi Pulling and Aseel Al Hamad, Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation Board Member, got behind the wheel of BWT Alpine F1 Team’s V8-powered E20 car during a demonstration by the team around some of the most iconic landmarks in Saudi Arabia. In doing so, Pulling and Al Hamad became the first-women-ever to drive a Formula 1 car in Saudi Arabia, an incredibly symbolic moment for the entire motorsport landscape.

The duo drove around some of the most iconic locations in Saudi Arabia, from Diriyah, the original home of the Al Saud Royal family, to the bright lights in the vibrant new King Abdullah Financial District. The event was put on to showcase Alpine’s commitment to diversity & inclusion within motorsport, it was also supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Pulling and Al Hamad hoping to inspire the next generation

Abbi Pulling who as well as driving in the W Series this year, is also an Alpine Academy Affiliate Driver, the feeder series to the Alpine Academy. This incredible opportunity amazingly came just a day before her nineteenth birthday. Pulling absolutely loved her first experience of driving an F1 car.

“I got my first experience of an F1 car last weekend and it was everything I was expecting, and more. I started racing when I was just eight years old, always with the goal of reaching Formula 1, and I am so pleased to have got that little bit closer. It is very important for the industry to encourage and support young, female talents to achieve their ambitions.

“Programmes like the Alpine Academy coupled with demonstration runs with female racers show you have the opportunity and structure to do this. It was a pleasure to meet Aseel and to hear about all her initiatives to support young racers. It’s super encouraging for myself and the next generation.”

Al Hamad is used to breaking down barriers, she worked with Alpine in 2018 when she took the same E20 on track at the Paul Ricard Circuit, home to the French Grand Prix. Al Hamad also represents Saudi Arabia on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and is a Board Member of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, she is leading the development of strategies and policies to promote the education and training of women in motorsport in Saudi Arabia. She absolutely loved being back behind the wheel, alongside Pulling, and is hopeful that they’ve inspired a new generation of talent.

Credit: Dom Romney/ BWT Alpine F1 Team

“It was beautiful to drive with BWT Alpine F1 Team once again, and even more special to do this in my country of Saudi Arabia and my home city of Riyadh. I hope this inspires more generations to fall in love with Formula 1 and for more women to consider motorsport as a future career. I was super happy to meet Abbi, a lovely girl with lots of ambition, and an amazing passion for racing.

“She shows that with enough drive, girls can become professional racing drivers. It is important that we showcase examples to demonstrate to the younger generation that it can be them in the future; it doesn’t matter your gender; you need to show your talent. I will be cheering for them and opening the doors and hopefully we will see them on podiums in the near future.”

Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi a key figure to making the event happen, is proud that Alpine have played an instrumental part in making arguably one of the biggest statements in world motorsport, to making motorsport more accessible to women, no matter where they are from.

“The statement of having two women driving an F1 car through the capital of Saudi Arabia, past treasured historic monuments and into the heart of the city, shows that anyone with enough drive can follow their dreams in motorsport. Aseel shows that women of all backgrounds are welcome, while Abbi demonstrates motorsport is a genuine career path for women. We hope that this action will inspire girls from the younger generation that anything is possible.”

Saudi Tourism Authority wanting to help women make their dreams a reality

Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Tourism Authority, is pleased to have partnered with Alpine to create this fantastic moment, in a country which is trying to show that it is open to anyone. Hamidaddin is hopeful that the event has shown that the Saudi Tourism Authority are trying to help women build careers that would’ve been impossible five-ten years ago in Saudi Arabia, he wants women to be allowed to reach their dreams.

“Saudi is a destination that is welcoming to everyone and inclusive of all. Tourism and sport are intimately connected and both offer opportunities for women to build career paths that are fulfilling and rewarding. As a father of two daughters myself, it is a pleasure to join with Alpine on this landmark initiative and inspire women from all walks of life to follow their dreams wherever they may lead. And, more importantly, to support them in making their dreams reality.”