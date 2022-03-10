FIA WEC

AF Corse unveil 2022 FIA WEC livery ahead of Sebring

AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Ahead of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue event this weekend, reigning champions AF Corse have released a video and images of their livery and race suits for the season ahead.

While the livery remains largely the same to the previous year, the team have added “extra graphics that accentuate the vehicle’s dynamic character and emphasise the theme dominated by the Italian “tricolore” flag.” The Ferrari 488 GTE will also feature the logo celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Maranello brand.

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado return to defend their title, joined by the new pairing of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco. The new season gets underway this weekend with the official 2-day Prologue test, before racing at the 1000 Miles of Sebring from 16-18 March.

AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
AF Corse - FIA WEC - Ferrari 488 GTE
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
