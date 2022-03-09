Alessandro Alunni Bravi Appointed as Sauber Group Managing Director

Sauber Group have announced the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi as their new Managing Director, effective as of March 1st.

Alunni Bravi, who holds a decades-long experience in motorsports and has been Sauber Group’s General Counsel and Board Member since 2017, will see his focus change onto marketing, communications, sales, legal, IT and finance, reporting directly to CEO, Frédéric Vasseur, as part of his new role as Managing Director.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Group believes Alunni Bravi is the perfect person for the job, due to his wealth of experience.

“Alessandro has been an integral part of the growth of our company, on and off the track, in the last few years and I am excited about the contribution he will make in his new position. Few can match his knowledge of motorsports with that of business and the complex legal landscape in which we operate, and this makes Alessandro the right person for this challenge.”

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group is very proud to have taken the step up to Managing Director, Alunni Bravi is also acutely aware of the responsibilities his new job possesses.

“I am delighted to step up to this new position. It’s an honour to take on the challenge of being Managing Director of a company with the successful history that Sauber has. I am also aware of the responsibility that this position brings towards the more than 500 people employed by Sauber, a commitment I will meet with hard work, passion and dedication.

“I’d like to thank Frédéric Vasseur and the Sauber Group shareholders, as well as all those who have been by my side these last years, making it possible for me to achieve this next step. There is much work ahead but I’m excited to begin this new adventure.”