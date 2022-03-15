Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Extend Long-Term Partnership with Singha Corporation

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced an extension to their long-term partnership with brewery Singha Corporation into 2022.

Singha Corporation are a subsidiary of Boon Rawd Brewery, the Thai beer was produced in 1933. The Thai brand first became a partner of Alfa Romeo back in 2019, Singha Corporation produces other major beer brands and a growing range of sodas and mineral waters, catering for a wide range of tastes and consumers.

The Singha logo will be highly visible on the C42 of both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, as well as on team clothing and kit.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, is very happy that the partnership has been extended for a fourth year.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Singha Corporation for a fourth year, a sign of how well our two brands have been working together. We look forward to repaying their faith in the team with on-track results, and we are excited about the activation programme they will deploy to reach a growing number of fans this season.”

Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Senior Executive Vice President, Boon Rawd Brewery, is proud that the business found the right family to be a key partner of in Formula 1.

“We are a family business, and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is the family we found within Formula One. There are so many similarities in the way we operate our businesses and we are over the moon to continue our relationship with the team. We feel at home here and we are looking forward to bringing the excitement of racing to our fans.”

Share
460 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"Track temperatures can play an important role in Bahrain" - Pirelli's Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship kicks-off this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix, Pirelli’s first chance to use the new 18-inch tyres across a Grand Prix.
Formula 1

"We won't know the true order until Sunday night" - Williams' Dave Robson

By
1 Mins read
With the 2022 Formula 1 season starting this weekend in Bahrain, Williams Head of Vehicle Performance, Dave Robson, doesn’t think the true running order will be known until Sunday night!
Formula 1

"I'm obviously very excited for the first race of the year" - Alex Albon

By
2 Mins read
Alex Albon makes his highly anticipated return to Formula 1 this weekend, with both Williams drivers very excited for the first round of the 2022 season.