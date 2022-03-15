Alfa Romeo Extend Partnership with Automotive Supplier Marelli

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced an extension of their partnership with automotive supplier Marelli, a partnership which began in 2019.

Marelli, like Alfa Romeo, have motorsport in their DNA, both thrive under the challenge of racing. Alfa Romeo will not only continue to use Marelli products, but the brand’s logo will feature on the C42 of both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, is glad that the partnership has been extended, especially with Marelli’s history and commitment to Formula 1.

“Marelli has been a loyal technology partner for a number of years and it’s a pleasure to extend our relationship with them – they are part of the family. We have been using their products for a long time and they are perfectly integrated within our cars and they truly are the gold standard in the sector. Marelli’s history and commitment to our sport are unquestionable and we are looking forward to working with them this season.”

Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport, is very pleased that Marelli will continue with Alfa Romeo for another year, De Filippi believes that both companies hold similar values and principles.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. They are a brand with great heritage, they share our values and cultural principles, and our collaboration lies in the tradition of a technical exchange between road and racing. Over the last few years we have established an open and trustful relationship that goes beyond the technical matters. I can’t wait to be back on track together for another exciting racing season.”